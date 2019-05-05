I picked up the State Journal on Wednesday morning to read that the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with the Republicans in the "lame-duck" session case.

Wisconsin Supreme Court restores all 82 Scott Walker appointees Three weeks ago a Wisconsin appeals court sided with Evers, ruling that he had the authority to withdraw the appointments.

The court that the Republicans have bought over the years sided with the Republicans.

At least we are now stable and know how every Supreme Court decision will be made. It should save citizens a lot of money, because we all know any case with political questions will be decided before the money is spent to appeal a case.

Allen Knop, Madison