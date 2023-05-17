Confirmed for life and totally indifferent to the world around them, the Supreme Court justices have sunk to despicable lows in the last few years.

It's not just Justice Clarence Thomas and his continual acceptance of undisclosed gratuities, his false claims of not needing to disclose them and his refusal to explain his actions. It is also the political bias of many of the justices and Chief Justice John Roberts' refusal to do anything about a code of ethics. It speaks volumes of why we need to have some mechanism for reforming our system.

Unfortunately, under the current political climate there is very little we can force the court to do. However, I believe the U.S. Senate should issue a Sense of the Senate Resolution that the Supreme Court should issue a code of ethics and reform itself.

Maybe this would shame Roberts and the court to do something about this sad state of affairs.

John Senseman, Verona

