It was so discouraging to read in the State Journal about the disharmony in the state Supreme Court.

One might hope the justices could figure out a way to resolve their differences in private rather than making them public. I am so tired of everyone fighting in public.

Can't the justices just deal with legal matters that come before them and figure out a better and less public way to resolve their differences when it comes to administrative matters? The reporting about their differences makes it sound like they are children in a schoolyard.