High court justices are too political -- Phil Speth

Justice Rebecca Bradley said a least-change approach to gerrymandered political maps "safeguards the long-term institutional legitimacy of this court by removing us from the political fray and ensuring we act as judges rather than political actors.”
That's rubbish.
The legitimacy of the Wisconsin Supreme Court was extinguished when the conservative justices staged a coup against the greatest jurist Wisconsin ever had, Shirley Abrahamson. They did not remove themselves from the political fray but made sure they were in the middle of it. Past decisions confirm that.
Based on the high court's latest ruling, the secret meetings of Republicans in 2011 to rig the maps in their favor are now considered legal, even though Democrats were locked out. How can this devious action be upheld in our state's highest court unless the justices are political actors? How can the GOP hold 60% of legislative seats when they lost all statewide elections?
The conservative justices in our state Supreme Court have aided and abetted the Republicans in their quest to crush democracy and secure their jobs. It's time they acted like justices, not political appointees. Shame on them.