LETTER TO THE EDITOR

High court belongs on comics page -- Richard Potter

I think future news stories about the U.S. Supreme Court should be printed on the comic pages. They sure make me laugh.

The latest is that after questioning 97 people about the leak of a draft of the ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, the justices are frustrated that nobody confessed. Didn’t they realize that the folks being interrogated were just following the example of five Supreme Court justices who lied to gain their seat on the court?

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett all stated emphatically when applying for the court that they would respect the precedent set by the prior Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade. I think the legal terminology is "liar, liar, pants on fire." No wonder the Supreme Court gets no respect.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

