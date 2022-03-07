Hibner brings skills to school board -- Cheryl Caruso

I am writing in support of Sheila Dahmen Hibner as a candidate for the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board.
I have known Sheila for over 30 years. We were colleagues at Monona Grove High School. During that time, I witnessed Sheila’s unwavering support of students, going above and beyond to be that adult in their school career who consistently advocated for them. Throughout her decades-long career, Sheila identified and met the needs of countless students, and was an integral part of their success.
Sheila earned the respect of students, colleagues and community members, and has always possessed the gift of inspiring others to become their best selves. Sheila will bring her wealth of skills and experience to assist the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board in their pursuit of excellence for all students.
Cheryl Caruso, Oak Creek