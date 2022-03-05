 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hesselbein a great choice for schools -- Sup. Holly Hatcher

Middleton voters are fortunate to have the opportunity to reelect Bob Hesselbein for Middleton Cross Plains School Board on April 5, 2022.

As our current school board president, Hesselbein has proven he is the leader we need. During this time of pandemic shortages and uncertainty, he has led the board to increase community listening and participation, to adapt as science and safety dictates, and to ensure lost learning is restored in a healthy classroom setting.

Hesselbein is a proud parent of five district graduates, a Vietnam veteran and has dedicated years of service to our country and our community. He will continue to bring forward Middleton's priorities for safe schools, excellence in teaching, ensuring all students in our community are provided the facilities and tools to achieve their very best, and spending tax dollars wisely.

I encourage Middleton voters to join me in supporting Hesselbein for the Middleton Cross Plains School Board.

Sup. Holly Hatcher, Dane County Board, District 26, Middleton

