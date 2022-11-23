Heroes saved lives in club shooting -- Barry Johnson

We learned last Sunday that another young man with many guns and many bullets killed five people and injured many more at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

We also learned that very heroic, unarmed patrons stepped up and subdued the shooter by taking away his own gun and hitting him with it. Note that they chose not to shoot this man. I can’t claim to know their thoughts, but it’s obvious they stopped all the killing.

These were not “good guys with guns,” but just a couple guys at a gay club who had the guts to do what needed to be done.

They’re real heroes to me.

Barry Johnson, Madison