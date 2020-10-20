 Skip to main content
Herd immunity is letting virus win -- Judith Landsman
Going for "herd immunity" seems more like giving up to me -- capitulating to the virus and letting it have its way with us.

If we had had a similar reaction during World War II, we'd have let the Axis powers have their way with the world while we did nothing because, well, it was inconvenient to fight back. How might that have worked out?

Judith Landsman, Madison

