Herbst is best for Fitchburg council -- Michael Leon

I'm supporting Dave Herbst for District 1 on the Fitchburg City Council.
Herbst is a tireless youth advocate and a loving, caring man whom our family is proud to call a friend. But this city council campaign is off the rails.
I refer to Herbst's opponent, Dorothy Krause. She isn't defending my neighbors who are being preyed on by a small number of young criminals who are stealing, vandalizing, harassing and beginning to terrorize our community.
This is not hyperbole.
Herbst's opponent refuses to empathize with my neighbors, many of whom are retirees trying to live their lives in peace in their own homes. When a local representative refuses to stick up for people in their own homes, we have lost something.
I do not think Krause understands how invasive, traumatizing and destructive break-ins and vehicle thefts are. This basic understanding is the start of solutions.
Herbst gets this.
Michael Leon, Fitchburg