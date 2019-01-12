Twenty-seven years ago, south-central Wisconsin and Madison welcomed a young arrival from Indiana named Mitch Henck to our community.
Over the years, he entertained us with his wit, insights and down-home style. He brought all of us -- TV viewers, radio listeners and newspaper readers -- along on his life journey including his various jobs and serious health scare several years ago. Now many of us are saddened to see him leave us for a sunnier climate and to be closer to family.
Henck is a little rare in this community in that he looked at both sides of the issues and took an independent point of view. This should have come as no surprise as Henck is first and foremost a journalist who by definition was always supposed to be impartial. We never thought Henck was anything other than fiercely independent, and most of all he never seemed to take himself too seriously.
We hope Henck still continues to entertain his adopted state of Wisconsin from afar with occasional columns in the State Journal. Godspeed, Mitch! We’ll miss you.
Ed and Julie Murphy, Fitchburg