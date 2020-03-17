Helping those in need offers hope -- Madeleine Para

It made me cry to read in the State Journal on Sunday that $100,000 was quickly raised by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help families in need cope with the pandemic (and then I went online to add my donation).

Every story I hear of people helping out those in need as we take precautions fills me with hope that humanity can overcome fear with love, face hard things and do what's right in a crisis. Our coming together to prevent the worst in this pandemic gives us practice for doing so in the future, too, as we face other challenges such as those coming from the changing climate.