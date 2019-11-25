Puppy mills are horrible places. You may ask, "What is a puppy mill?" It is a commercial dog breeding business where the basic needs of dogs are not met.
The female has little time to recover after giving birth and has litters at every opportunity. She is eventually unable to reproduce and then euthanized. Often at puppy mills, the parent dogs never get cared for. Many of them never touch grass.
After a puppy is born, they often go into a wired cage. The uncared for puppies are in cages that can be dirty, and their water and food are unclean.
About 10,000 puppy mills are in the United States alone. But you can help: Adopt from a shelter. You are giving an animal that needs it a chance for a great home. Investigate the breeder or business you’re buying from. Spread the word so family and friends are informed.
By not buying from puppy mills, we can put them out of business.
Ella Wapneski, Sun Prairie, Token Springs fourth-grader