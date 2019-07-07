The question is back: Does a woman have the right to have an abortion?
Something is missing here. Does the baby in the womb have any rights?
The Founding Fathers insisted all men are created equal, with unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Notice the word "men."
Are women excluded? Certainly not. Are tiny created citizens-in-the-making in the womb excluded? Certainly not.
Every woman deserves the best health care. But the right to health cannot include the right to kill. An abortion is a killing.
"But it's only a fetus," some claim. Yes. But it's a fetus developing arms and legs, with a beating heart and the brain of a person with rights.
If the nation wants to forbid abortions, we need to help pregnant mothers meet the circumstances that make them consider abortion. One way to help could be the establishment of "houses of friendship," where pregnant women would find anonymity, bed and board and counseling -- including about adoption programs for those who cannot keep the baby.
The houses of friendship could help millions of babies and their mothers pursue life, liberty and happiness.
David Schneider, Madison