Help older people stay active and safe -- George Sutton

This letter is for the many older adults in the Chapel Valley area of Fitchburg. This area is home to several senior citizens apartments, many of which have physical impairments.

Many of the residents strive to keep active by walking the neighborhood as much as possible. My concern is that streets in the area offer very little help in doing so.

These residents are still citizens. Several improvements should be made to the crosswalks, traffic light crossings and even verbal assistance at the traffic lights for the visually impaired. These would tell the person when it is safe to cross if they have problems with the red, green and yellow lights.

Crosswalks need to be better marked for the walkers and the drivers to ensure safety. Many of these citizens use walkers, canes, wheelchairs and any means to try and keep active. Using these tools increase the time they need to cross the street and ensure their safety.

George Sutton, Fitchburg