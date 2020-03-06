Help make Miracle Field a reality -- Lauren Grimm
Help make Miracle Field a reality -- Lauren Grimm

State Journal reporter Barry Adams, in his March 1 article "Diamond dream coming true," brought to life Bill Schultz’ vision of a community where boys and girls are not limited by their disabilities.

Schultz' dream of playing baseball as a child went unfulfilled due to physical impairment. But his current dream of helping kids with physical disabilities find a love for the sport can be realized with the help of the Madison community. A Miracle Field, where all children can play, regardless of limitations, could be on the horizon for Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.

I witnessed the impact of Miracle League firsthand in my hometown of Lakeville, Minnesota, by volunteering as a peer buddy. I saw the immense joy this field brought to players, but also realized how much fulfillment being a peer buddy brings. This league and these fields truly create a community for players, peers, coaches and parents that is not easily replicated. They teach the lesson that you shouldn’t take these things for granted.

Schultz’ vision is attainable. With $180,000 raised and $240,000 to go, now is the time for support through grassroots fundraising and corporate sponsorship. I urge every member of the community to help in any way possible. Donations are accepted here: www.danecountymiracleleague.com/donations.

Lauren Grimm, Madison

