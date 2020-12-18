Help lab monkeys retire to sanctuary -- Claudia Cooper

In response to Lisa Jones-Engel’s column in last Sunday' newspaper, "UW should shut down monkey research," I wanted to highlight an alternative for these monkeys right in their backyard.

I volunteer at a primate sanctuary an hour outside of Madison. This sanctuary was founded to give monkeys a place to live out the rest of their lives after they have been retired from research facilities, private ownership and the entertainment industry. It is a nonprofit that is entirely dependent on donations.

The sanctuary has the ability to expand from community support, but it also needs to request funding from the laboratory that is sending the monkey to the sanctuary. If UW-Madison as well as all laboratories request funding for monkey retirement in their grants, then monkeys could be placed at sanctuaries once research is complete.