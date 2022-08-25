Help keep food waste out of landfill -- Jack and Jodi Sherman

We volunteered Saturday for a free, fun and well-attended event hosted by the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables to introduce our community to the amazing things that they do beyond the garbage landfill.

The July 24, 2021, State Journal article "Food waste major fuel for greenhouse gases" led our family to stop throwing human and pet food into our regular trash. We started using a gallon bucket in our kitchen that goes into a 5 gallon bucket picked up weekly by curbside composter. Soon we met Sujata Gautam, head of the unique and educational Trash Lab. She encouraged us to volunteer.

One year later at this wonderful event, we learned even more about what Dane County is doing beyond the landfill, and how our community can help. The event had something for everyone (plus great music and food), and we’ve discovered how easy it is to keep food waste out of our landfill.

Jack and Jodi Sherman, town of Middleton