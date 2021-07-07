Help keep Bassett area free of litter -- Carol Gillen

In May 2019, my husband and I sold our home and moved to an apartment in the Bassett neighborhood near Downtown Madison. It’s located along Monona Bay and Lake Monona with bike paths, parks, green space and beautiful buildings.
The downside is the amount of trash on the streets, terraces and sidewalks. Each morning on my dog walks, I can easily fill a grocery bag with trash. I am amazed and dismayed by the number of people out walking who go right by trash as if it was not there.
The Friends of Monona Bay have a group of volunteers who pick up trash on and in the bay the second Saturday of each month, and the Bassett Neighborhood Association organizes a spring cleanup each year. Those organized events are great, but Bassett residents can help all year.
If you are out on a walk, think about bringing a bag and gloves to help keep our neighborhood cleaner all year.
Carol Gillen, Madison