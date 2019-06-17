The teachings we received in the Badger State will sustain our fight for freedom in Hong Kong and against the tightening grip of mainland China.
In his 1912 treatise "The Wisconsin Idea,” Charles McCarthy railed against the “ridiculous assumption of fatherhood and protectorship” that some politicians held as the holier-than-thou reason for enacting policies against the will of the people. Yet Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, refused to heed a million protesting voices, saying that a mother would not kneel to the demand of spoiled children.
Protests escalated, excessive police force ensued. She finally suspended the controversial bill allowing extradition to China indefinitely — but she didn't retract it.
Many of us UW-Madison alumni are from Hong Kong, either living in the city or at least maintaining strong ties with it. Charged by our alma mater, we abide by "the faith in the application of intelligence and reason to the problems of society" (Adlai Stevenson’s summary of the Wisconsin Idea).
As many of us donned black attire to attend a recent protest against the extradition bill, we call for the support of Wisconsinites, and hope that with the world watching together, we will be able to safeguard what’s left of our freedom in Hong Kong.
Jerry Hui, Eau Claire