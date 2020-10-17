Help homeless attend job fairs -- Louisa Havlik

In las Sunday's State Journal, two articles caught my eye. One of these could be a partial solution for the other. The front-page article "Cold threatens homeless" indicated that the homeless and those who help them are very concerned about the cold that will soon be coming our way and how to keep hundreds of people warm and safe. A second article, "Virtual career fair starts Wednesday," could provide the means for many homeless to find jobs.

If some of the organizations that work with the homeless, and some of the organizations looking for employees, could bring a bunch of laptops to the parks where the homeless are currently living and assist them in applying for jobs, it could be a real win-win.

One gentleman in the first article said he just wanted to find a job. I am sure he is not the only one. Most probably don't have access to computers because the libraries have restrictions due to COVID-19.