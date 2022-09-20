Help get out vote to protect rights -- Greg Jones

Today is National Voter Registration Day which brings Americans across the country together over our mutual love of democracy.

Its purpose demonstrates that citizen participation is basic in a fully functioning democracy. Participation is not only our right, but it is our duty. The day intends to mobilize and prepare our communities to vote.

Five years after Barack Obama, the first African American president, the U.S. Supreme Court dismantled the Voting Rights Act. This is not a coincidence but a planned action to minimize the impact of our vote. Efforts must intensify to increase voter turnout: more calls and text messages to potential voters, more pieces of mail and emails, more use of Facebook and YouTube, and more use of television and radio ads.

In a fully functioning democracy, elections are regular, free and fair for citizens to express their will by electing officials to represent them in government. The Dane County NAACP is duty-bound to engage in voter registration, voter education and voter engagement today and throughout the election season. Please join us as we prepare for upcoming activities including canvassing, phone banking and other outreach efforts to get out the vote.

Contact naacp36ab@gmail.com for more information.

Greg Jones, Fitchburg, president, NAACP of Dane County