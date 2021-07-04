Help developing world end virus -- Jacob Laufgraben

The June 27 article “The latest: South Africa resumes restrictions to fight surge” on Madison.com highlighted the dire situation in South Africa and the developing world at large.
While mass vaccinations and far-reaching social programs in highly developed countries have done wonders to alleviate both the virus itself, as well as its secondary effects, the majority of the world's countries are still struggling to contain the virus and the poverty and hunger it has wrought. This is not simply a problem for these poor countries, though. No one will be safe from COVID until everyone is.
If much of the world remains unvaccinated, new variants of COVID will continue to develop and mutate, some of which, scientists fear, will be resistant to our current vaccines. And when these variants inevitably spread to the United States, the most disastrous periods of the pandemic could be reignited. Additionally, mass vaccination will help to repair the global economy, which can not function half sick and half healthy.
For these reasons, Americans should support congressional legislation that expands funding for global pandemic relief, including COVAX vaccine sharing programs, and those that address hunger.