Help control spread of garlic mustard -- Connie Ramthun

Dear hikers, mushroom hunters, picnickers, birders and other outdoor enthusiasts:

Never has the time been better for all of us to help control garlic mustard, a very invasive plant in our community. With more people spending time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a great opportunity to look for garlic mustard along our trails, roadsides and even on our own land.

When you go out, take along some garbage bags and pull the plants and put them into the garbage bags. Spend time pulling the smaller patches or singular plants first. It is legal to put the bags into a dumpster or have it taken to a landfill. Because garlic mustard still has enough energy left in the plant to produce seed even after it is pulled, bagging it is the best option.

For more information, go to: fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wifdn and click on "I want to access fact sheets."

Let’s do our part for our natural world. When we take time to pull garlic mustard, we are giving nature a second chance.

Thanks so much.

Connie Ramthun, Campbellsport