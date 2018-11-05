Four years ago, a woman asked me to pick up her Thanksgiving basket from the Goodman Community Center for her.
I said yes, because I knew she needed the help. But honestly, I was dreading it. I thought I’d be waiting forever or it would be a disappointment because everything may not be there.
Boy, was I wrong. I was in and out in a few minutes, and I didn’t even have to get out of my car. And when we looked at the groceries in those bags, absolutely everything she would need was there.
I’ve lived in Madison all my life. I’ve watched the Goodman Center organize the Thanksgiving basket drive for 30 years -- it’s become a tradition. Two years ago, I started working at the Goodman Center, so I’ve now seen it from inside. It’s incredible to see how our whole community comes together to make sure every family has a holiday meal to share with their family.
Thanksgiving is early this year, so we have a few short weeks to get groceries together for 3,500 Dane County families. If you can help a family in need get a Thanksgiving meal this year, please don’t wait to give.
Edith Hlliard, Madison