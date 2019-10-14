I've read a lot about the noise from military jets in Madison, but not a peep from anyone about the medical and military helicopters that fly over our homes.
Our family feels the helicopters are much louder, and for longer durations, than the F-16s. The choppers are much slower and take longer to pass.
It's our feeling that these aircraft serve a good purpose, just as we think the military and civilian jets do. My wife and I spent our childhoods living within a mile of Truax Field and the Dane County Regional Airport (and I also lived within 90 yards of a busy railroad track).
We both hope the noise from F-35 fighter jets can be compared side by side with the F-16s at our airport, with lots of good video and sounds recorded so we can all witness the results. We have continued to live within about a mile from the main runway for the last 47 years.
James Herrick, Madison