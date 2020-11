Heinrich is a courageous leader -- Bill Delaney

I am writing to express my appreciation to Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich. I read the Wisconsin State Journal's article "Director fights virus, endures backlash," which profiled Heinrich's courage. I cannot express my gratitude enough with words.

I've previously worked for the state, and the awards for doing an exemplary job are few enough (I have one of those award certificates for exemplary service). But for Heinrich to continue to do her job in such harrowing circumstances is above and beyond the call of duty.

These are not platitudes. I have had friends serve in our county and Madison municipal services. My heart has always been with them, and citizenship begs me to do more in the future.

Specifically, during the pandemic I have paid attention to the job these workers are doing to inform the public and try to ensure their safety. I find the weekly snapshots and the data portal invaluable. I read notes from our state representatives, city officers and Gov. Tony Evers' office. I subscribe to these sources of information because I trust and respect you all.