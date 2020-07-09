Heed virus advice to save economy -- Mark Stauffer

I’m a 68-year-old man, and at this moment in time I desire two things equally: I want to stay free of COVID-19, and I want businesses and services to remain open. I believe most Wisconsin citizens want these same things, though some of us may want one more than the other.

For those who feel the most critical need is for businesses to remain open and as unrestricted as possible, I would ask them to ask themselves, “What can I do to support that outcome?” And the answer is simple and obvious: Embrace the CDC safety guidelines and keep social distance, wash your hands often, and wear a mask when you are in public.

The more of us who do this, the greater the likelihood that businesses will not need to be shut down or severely limited again as they were at the outset of this pandemic. Those who insist on belligerently refusing to wear masks are the ones who will be responsible for forcing public officials into issuing future restrictions as the virus continues to spread.

It is unfortunate that, at a time like this, we struggle to collectively act in an informed, mature manner. It brings to mind a quote from Forrest Gump’s mother: “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon