Heed Ukraine's pleas to stop war -- Jeff Schimpff

Haven't we been "infotained" and affronted enough by this atrocious horror show?

Petition President Joe Biden to overcome his fossilizing fear and order effective air strikes against the invading, violent Russian aggressors and war criminals. Vladimir Putin is a horrific bully, and the so-called "free world" and "champions of democracy" must punch him in the face and send his ugly army home.

Helping Ukraine drive out this invasion is not "making war on Russia," or creating "a broadening conflict." Instead, it would be helping to defend the most basic of human rights.

Ukraine is screaming out for our help. Let's help in the way that is needed to stop this insane war. Be brave and bold, America.

Jeff Schimpff, Madison