David Wahlberg's story in the Jan. 29 State Journal, "Rare operations saving babies still in the womb," caught my attention. It was a beautiful story. Yet if those same parents chose to have an abortion, which the editorial board of the State Journal has emphatically endorsed, those same babies would be destroyed.

In a "Week in Review" segment in that same issue, it was highlighted that "2,793 Americans have died in mass shootings -- those that involve four or more victims ... since 2006." That is a grim reminder of how dangerous our country has become. For many years more than 2,793 unborn children were being killed each day by abortion in this country.

On Feb. 3, 1994, the late St. Mother Teresa gave a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C. She spoke passionately about the violence of abortion and called it the "greatest destroyer of peace." She said, "If we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill others."

Read the speech and let St. Mother Teresa's powerful message sink in.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville

