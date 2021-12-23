Heed message of forge gun protest -- Nancy Sanborn

Reading the article “Hammer-and-forge protest” in the Dec. 12 State Journal, I was encouraged to learn how retired pastor Jeff Wild is turning guns into garden tools.

He has faithfully captured the spirit of Isaiah 2:4, quoted at the beginning of the article, which includes the reference to beating swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks. Transforming instruments of death into tools that help grow life-giving food and beautiful flowers that nourish our souls is an inspiring example of a pro-life action that’s both meaningful and practical.

This story was especially significant because of its stark contrast with another article in the same State Journal issue, “More states let residents carry hidden guns.” Wild may be a voice crying in the wilderness. But it’s a voice with an important message that needs to be heard by those who make an idol of the Second Amendment, distorted to support their pro-gun agenda and avoid accountability for our country’s epidemic of gun violence and the devastation left in its wake.