Heed Henry Kissinger on peace in Ukraine -- Mark Dunavan

Henry Kissinger celebrated his 99th birthday on May 27. Needless to say, Kissinger has seen a thing or two in his time concerning global geopolitics.

A few days before this birthday, Kissinger, via a virtual appearance, addressed the World Economic Forum gathered in Davos, Switzerland. The former secretary of state urged forbearance in attempts to defeat or marginalize Russia. He called on Ukraine to accept the territorial losses of 2014 to possibly reach a settlement to end the war.

For myriad practical reasons, I consider his counsel wise and hope it is taken seriously by our leaders. There is great economic risk to the West, particularly the United States, from a long, drawn-out military conflict in Ukraine. Layered on top of the financial risk to America resulting from the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia, this may well be an unacceptable level of risk.

On a separate but related matter, our feckless commander in cluelessness, President Joe Biden, tweeted on March 26: "As a result of our unprecedented sanctions, the ruble was almost immediately reduced to rubble." Biden's sanctions victory lap was premature. The Russian ruble is currently worth more than it was before the invasion.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland