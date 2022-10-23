Heed God to stop natural disasters -- Wayne Alden

America has been immensely blessed for decades by almighty God. But in recent years, things have radically changed for the worse.

We have witnessed many West Coast wildfires, a huge hurricane in Florida and also floods and an increase and intensity of tornadoes in many regions in our country. Also, drought has devastated thousands of people who make their living in farming.

It is obvious that many people have rejected God's principles and laws and are doing what is right in their own eyes. Disobeying God's laws throughout history has dire consequences for all nations. The only viable and permanent solution is for masses of people to repent and turn back to God. If this is done, then there's an excellent chance that we can and will turn our nation to a righteous and less chaotic nation.

We all must ask ourselves if we are on the right track politically, morally and economically, or is a radical change of heart needed. Statesman Benjamin Franklin's quote is just as relevant today as it was written so many years ago: "Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters."

Wayne Alden, McFarland