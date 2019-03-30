Few candidates come as well prepared for the City Council as Patrick Heck.
As a long-term community organizer, he has worked collaboratively to address some of most important issues in our Downtown neighborhood. For example, he has promoted affordable housing in District 2 and on the Isthmus and has advocated for infill while maintaining our district’s diverse communities with their unique character.
Heck’s background as a climate researcher prepares him to help coordinate the different levels of government needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Weather will continue to impact Madison and Heck will help make our city stronger.
As an avid bike rider and Metro Transit commuter, he sees the need to upgrade our transportation infrastructure in an inclusive way. Pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and bus rapid transit will all play a role in modernizing our city and making it a safer and more convenient place to travel in.
I am one of many neighbors and elected city and county officials who’ve endorsed Heck. We all encourage you to vote for him on April 2.
Robert Klebba, Madison