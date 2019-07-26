Madisonians just sweltered through another heat wave, and more could be on the way this summer. Why? Climate change.
Respected scientists tell us climate change makes heat waves more frequent. It is also making heat waves longer.
If we don’t rein in greenhouse gas emissions, this dilemma will continue and worsen. We need to cut our carbon-producing lifestyle and demand that our politicians, many of whom seem to be ignoring this problem, act to do something about it. If not, the quality of life on this beautiful earth we have inherited will change forever for future generations.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg