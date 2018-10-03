If nothing else, Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in Washington have confirmed something essential and deeply unsettling about America. The white patriarchy is in full power and expects nothing less than full entitlement to that power.
And when they are cornered by women (or people of color) who challenge their kingdom, they close ranks, get nasty, bare their fangs in defense of their sacred, God-given territory.
The sheer arrogance of their privilege is so great, they have the audacity to complain about how they are being treated. How dare women accuse them of sexual harassment and serial abuse. How dare people of color complain when they are treated like second-class citizens. Don’t these people know to whom they are talking?
Well, now these people can all see to whom they are talking: a bunch of frightened, vindictive white guys, defending another bitter white guy. All of them are entitled bullies, loathe to give up their dominance, regardless of the social and environmental destruction they wreak.
The choice is now as clear as it’s ever been, both in America and in the world -- continue to grant power to white male rule, or resist it every chance we get.
Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison