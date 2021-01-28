Health orders are causing problems -- Matthew Mitro

I am appalled that Public Health Madison and Dane County is filing a 119-count complaint against a dance studio in Oregon. We should be applauding the studio for offering this artistic outlet to our children, despite the restrictions imposed by the public health department.

I am a parent of a now-former pre-professional ballet dancer. The Dane County restrictions on her studio and mask mandates put a stop to her blossoming career. Here we are almost a year later, and our children are still being denied sports, arts, in-person schooling and social, in-person interactions with friends -- all for a virus that we now know poses no significant risk to their age group nor to most healthy adults.

It is past time to acknowledge that the restrictions imposed on us by the public health department have not materially affected the dynamics of this virus. This is evident in the data from states enacting different restrictions or none at all. But what these restrictions are doing is destroying livelihoods and increasing rates of mental health issues, drug abuse, suicide and despair.