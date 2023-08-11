It is time to create term limits.

As a retired nurse from a large hospital, I am not diagnosing but I'm saying it is time for U.S. citizens to wake up.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., may have suffered a small stroke, medically known as a Transient Ischemic Attack recently during a press conference. When that occurs one can lose their ability to speak momentarily. While we can't be certain of a diagnosis, what I do know for sure is that he didn’t just freeze. "Freeze" is not a medical term.

U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is also not well. If you have to be prompted what to say when voting, in my opinion, you are no longer able to do your job.

Both McConnell and Feinstein a have served tirelessly in their seats. But their time has come and gone. We deserve uncompromised leaders performing these demanding jobs.

Without term limits, we can be left with uncertainty about a politician’s abilities. We don't want leaders who are only capable of voting along party lines.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg