Health care staff deserved honor -- Brent Nicastro

Time Magazine completely blew it when they named Elon Musk the "Person Of the Year."
Yes, he did have an impact in news reporting about his rocket launches. But in my opinion, our frontline health care workers impacted the news and our lives considerably more.
Health care workers in this country have been working at a burnout level for two years, and the thanks they get is nearly 40% of people in this country still refusing to help stamp out the pandemic by getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
Still, these workers show up for work to watch people suffer and needlessly die, then get to notify grieving families who often remain in denial about the cause of death.
The health care workers are true heroes and the real "Persons Of The Year."
Brent Nicastro, Madison