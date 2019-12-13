Health care should learn some manners -- Lauren Meyers

I was recently seen by a local physician. After I was shown a room. I then waited 45 minutes for the doctor to arrive. When he arrived, he provided no apology for keeping me waiting, nor did he even acknowledge he was running late.
My health provider wastes no time reminding me about co-payments with appointment reminders. And I have been quickly greet at check-in with the question, "How would you like to pay for this visit?" Perhaps health providers could be as concerned with treating patients with common courtesy, as they are about collecting their fees.
If I were 45 minutes late for an appointment with anyone, I would give the person a heads-up that I was running late and then say I was sorry for the inconvenience. Is it too much to ask for that same consideration from our health care providers?
Lauren Meyers, Fitchburg