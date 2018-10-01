Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 628 PM CDT, THE BROADCAST MEDIA AND LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED HEAVY RAIN IN PARTS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN DANE COUNTY. A PORTION OF FRITZ ROAD IN THE TOWN OF MONTROSE IN SOUTHERN DANE COUNTY WAS CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER. THERE WERE REPORTS FROM THE BROADCAST MEDIA IN THE MIDDLETON AREA OF WATER OVER PORTIONS OF AIRPORT AND GAMMON ROADS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, STOUGHTON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, OREGON, MCFARLAND, MONONA, MOUNT HOREB, WINDSOR, SAUK CITY, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE, MAZOMANIE, SHOREWOOD HILLS AND BROOKLYN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.50 TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&