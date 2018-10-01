Wisconsin's attorney general has entered into a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
Knowing this causes concern for those with preexisting conditions, the governor and lieutenant governor have both promised that if the lawsuit succeeds, they will call the Legislature together to pass a law to preserve the ACA's prohibition on excluding people with preexisting conditions from receiving affordable insurance.
Could they please explain how they intend to pay for this? The ACA added the individual mandate and tax penalty to increase the number of people buying insurance as a way to cover the additional cost of covering people with preexisting conditions.
Without these ACA provisions, insurance companies can manage the increase in insurance payments by increasing premiums on existing policies.
Alan Rudie, Madison