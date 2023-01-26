Health care key for right to life -- Jim Miller

I read in Sunday's story "A vital journey for girl, 4" about Maddie Odor and her parents' desperate struggle to afford lifesaving treatment. Then I thought of the "right to life" march in Washington.

Maybe a few "right to life" types are actually interested in the right to life. In my experience, most are opposed to universal health care -- you know, like most civilized countries have. And as Maddie's story makes clear, only with universal health care will this country have a true right to life.

Obamacare, which is a half measure, makes Barack Obama the truest right-to-life president we have had yet. And Hillary Clinton needs to be upheld as a true hero of true right to life.

I can't say the same for most "right to life" leaders and politicians.

Jim Miller, Madison

