Mask wearing has become rare in Madison, including on the UW-Madison campus. The COVID pandemic is viewed as over, despite SARS-CoV-2 infection remaining a top-ranked cause of death in the United States, and despite the continued risk of long-term disability from long COVID.

We have all gotten used to wearing masks in health care settings, and it would be a shame to drop that habit, which helps to protect vulnerable members of our community. Health care settings bring together people who may be sick and people who may be particularly susceptible. Universal masking is an important and reasonable policy to help prevent infectious disease.

And so it was particularly disturbing that SSM Health dropped its mask requirement last month. Meriter and Group Health Cooperative have now done the same. It would be a terrible mistake if UW Health were to follow along.

Please wear a mask in health care settings and encourage your health care provider to stick with universal masking.

Karl Broman, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection