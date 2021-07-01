 Skip to main content
Head coach isn't your best buddy -- Mark Dunavan
Head coach isn't your best buddy -- Mark Dunavan

I read with interest the June 23 front-page State Journal article "Seniors confronted Gard," about Wisconsin Badgers basketball players questioning coach Greg Gard's leadership.

Apparently, the duties and responsibilities of the head coach at a major college basketball program have expanded in recent years. Besides the traditional requirements of recruitment, conditioning, skill development and game management, the head coach now is being called on to extend to his players the loving, compassionate embrace normally provided by a parent, best buddy or emotional support animal.

Brother.

Furthermore, it's despicable that this private meeting was made public. I guess leaking sensitive information to harm somebody in a prominent leadership position is not confined to Washington, D.C.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland

Catch the latest in Opinion

