The Madison Parks Division has, in the past, contracted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to round up and kill hundreds of Canada geese and goslings in several Madison parks because they leave their droppings in the places they visit.
However, this lethal method does not solve the problem because other geese will discover our parks and beaches the next year, and the killing will happen again.
I've been part of a group of citizens volunteering with the Madison Parks Department to haze (scare away) and track Canada geese in Madison parks. With enough hazing, the theory goes, the geese will see that these sites are unfriendly waters and find other, less inhabited places to enjoy the wet and grassy environment which they naturally inhabit. Some of us even bring buckets to scoop up and dispose of the geese droppings (which makes great fertilizer).
Many other options exist.
I encourage the city Parks Division to make the summer of 2019 a "no kill" summer and find ways to work with the many people who do not want their tax monies spent paying the USDA to kill the geese.
Lynn Pauly, Madison