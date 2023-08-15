Trouble in paradise? More like death, devastation and disaster in paradise.

The world watched in horror over the past weeks as Hawaii, which lives in our collective minds' eye as a lush jungle sanctuary, lit up like a tinderbox. Entire cities were burned to ash. The death toll is now around 100 people.

There isn't a single answer for why this happened -- assigning blame is never that simple. However, the specter that has hung over many of our extreme weather events of late almost certainly had a role to play: climate change.

There is evidence of declining rainfall over much of Hawaii in recent decades. Temperatures are up over the last year, further drying out vegetation. Invasive grass species have sprung up around the islands -- many of these are less fire-resistant and more prone to wildfires in general.

These changes don't even touch on non-climate-related but still environmental-related issues, such as ongoing environmental degradation by human development, encroaching on Hawaii's wild spaces and native species.

The world lives in a delicate balance and no location is insulated from the effects of a warming planet. Now, more than ever, our world needs you to use your actions and voice to make a difference.

Nathan Dombeck, Janesville