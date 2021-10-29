Hats for homeless come with stories -- Linda Pils

This year, the "Hat Ladies" and two guys are making our hats at home.
In previous years, a cadre of volunteers, carrying their sewing machines, descended on elementary schools, Headstart and early childhood programs, the Salvation Army and homeless shelters making hats for each child or adult in the program.
We sit and sew. The children sit next to us, sharing their stories. Always the favorite part is watching their smile as they put on their new hats.
But the session that truly touches me the most is visiting the Salvation Army. A few years ago, a young couple had a toddler and a 2-week-old infant. The children were lying snug in his father’s arms. As we made hats for the family, they shared their story: A difficult pregnancy led mom to losing her Dollar Store job, making $7.35 an hour. Dad -- an essential worker -- tried to support his family, but in the end they lost their apartment.
These are the homeless in our communities. They are working families and individuals, hit by unfortunate circumstances. They lack health insurance.
The homeless in our communities aren’t them, they are us.
Please contact your senator and congressional representative urging them to support the bill expanding health care.
Linda Pils, Middleton