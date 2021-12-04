 Skip to main content

Hate has no place at East High School -- Alix Olson
The recent anti-Asian graffiti at East High School, which occurred during the Hmong celebration of New Year, is reprehensible and demonstrates yet again the need for more education about different ethnicities and cultures.

Since March 2020, Asian American Pacific Islanders Against Hate (AAPI) has received over 10,000 reports of hate-related incidents and crimes.

The graffiti at East shows intolerance and lack of acceptance for people at the high school. Is this because the alleged perpetrators feel they are not accepted themselves? Or is it because they feel somehow superior to those whom they denigrate with unacceptable slogans and words?

I believe those who wrote the hateful messages at East are cowards with little sense of self-worth. If a person has something to say to another, that person should say it to them directly in a nonjudgmental, nonthreatening way. People in their teens should be able to talk about their differences without resorting to hateful rhetoric that harms everyone in the school, not just the targeted community.

Hate has no place at East. Only love and compassion can heal hate.

Alix Olson, Madison

