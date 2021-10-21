Harris skipped summit for cake-- Sue Paulson

Like the "Where's Waldo" books, I'd like to know where in the world Vice President Kamala Harris was when the border issue was being discussed in Mexico City on Oct. 8. Oh, that's right, she was seen at a bakery in New Jersey picking out cupcakes.
I guess the “border czar” had more important things to do than to attend the conference in Mexico City with the Mexican president to talk about advancing shared security interests on the border, which included drug and economic issues.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, fentanyl is increasingy confiscated at the border. What about all the drugs that get across the border?
Fentanyl is killing Americans, particularly young people. Federal agents say the powerful synthetic opioid is becoming a drug of choice for the cartels because it's highly profitable and easier to smuggle.
I think drug and border issues are more important for Vice President Harris to attend to than picking out her favorite sweets. You will be happy to know she picked out red velvet cupcakes and slices of carrot cake, pineapple coconut cake, and sponge cake with chocolate icing.