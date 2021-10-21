 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harris skipped summit for cake-- Sue Paulson
0 comments

Harris skipped summit for cake-- Sue Paulson

  • 0

Like the "Where's Waldo" books, I'd like to know where in the world Vice President Kamala Harris was when the border issue was being discussed in Mexico City on Oct. 8. Oh, that's right, she was seen at a bakery in New Jersey picking out cupcakes.

I guess the “border czar” had more important things to do than to attend the conference in Mexico City with the Mexican president to talk about advancing shared security interests on the border, which included drug and economic issues.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, fentanyl is increasingy confiscated at the border. What about all the drugs that get across the border?

Fentanyl is killing Americans, particularly young people. Federal agents say the powerful synthetic opioid is becoming a drug of choice for the cartels because it's highly profitable and easier to smuggle.

I think drug and border issues are more important for Vice President Harris to attend to than picking out her favorite sweets. You will be happy to know she picked out red velvet cupcakes and slices of carrot cake, pineapple coconut cake, and sponge cake with chocolate icing.

Sue Paulson, DeForest

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics