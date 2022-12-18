 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Happy to debate with conservatives -- Rex Tilley

The author of last Sunday's letter to the editor "Are progressives willing to debate?" would like to meet with other middle-of-the-road thinkers. I would like to take up that challenge -- not because I think I have all the answers, but because I'm tired of talking in circles.

I am a left-wing Christian, progressive, veteran, liberal, conservative. I hopefully base my opinion on facts and science and leave emotion out when possible. I have preconceived opinions on many things but can be swayed by proof not volume.

Let's move forward with this grand experiment and work out the details. Meeting face to face would be my preference or an initial exchange of emails.

I have only one non-negotiable requirement. If you still believe the election was stolen, then we have nothing to discuss.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn 

